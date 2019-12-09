Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsor Real Autism Difference

Anthem Injury Lawyers are proud sponsors of Henderson-based Making a Real Autism Difference.

HENDERSON, NV, USA, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsor Real Autism DifferenceLas Vegas, NV (December 9, 2019) - Anthem Injury Lawyers are proud sponsors of Henderson-based Making a Real Autism Difference (RAD). Attorney Puneet K. Garg, one of the founding partners of Anthem Injury Lawyers, also sits on the board of RAD.Making a Real Autism Difference (RAD)’s mission is to provide every autistic child in Southern Nevada access to education, activites, care, and medical resources to live a happy and fulfilled life.RAD’s founder, Radhika Shah started RAD when she was just sixteen years old to help children like her brother who are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. After realizing the lack of resources and information available to families of autistic children living in the Las Vegas area, Radhika decided to launch RAD. Today, the organization has grown, in part with the help of sponsorship from local organizations and companies like Anthem Injury Lawyers.RAD has many programs and services available to Southern Nevada families affected by autism. Its programming includes:● Adult Recreation Program, a community partnership with Las Vegas Parks and Recreation.● ABA Training teaches families important skills to support raising a family member on the spectrum.● Mobility Training helps persons with disabilities to use RTC fixed route transit services.● Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk raises awareness and brings the Las Vegas autism community together.● Family Workshops provide families with more information around topics like financial planning or guardianship.● Training Seminars help families and community organizations support children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.● Sensory-Friendly Free Play Events encourage children on the spectrum to interact, build social skills, and have fun.● After-School programs and seasonal school programs provide structured routines, fun academic projects and lessons for children on the spectrum.● The Silent Auction Fundraiser gathers community leaders and partners to help raise awareness and funds to support these programs.Award-winning personal-injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers are a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in employment law and personal injury claims. They offer complimentary consultations.Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.For more information, contact:Geetika Sahni(702) 857-6000PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.comAnthem Injury Lawyers3145 St. Rose ParkwaySuite #220Henderson, Nevada 89052###



