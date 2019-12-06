Anthem Injury Lawyers Volunteer at Local Food Bank Three Square

Anthem Injury Lawyers teamed up with the Nevada Justice Association to volunteer at the non-profit organization Three Square Food Bank.

LAS VEGAS, HENDERSON, USA, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthem Injury Lawyers teamed up with the Nevada Justice Association to volunteer at the non-profit organization Three Square Food Bank. Members of the Anthem Injury Lawyers team spent a morning preparing and packaging meals for people experiencing food insecurity in Southern Nevada.Three Square Food Bank is a non-profit organization and Feeding America affiliate focused on ending hunger in the communities of Clark, Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda in Southern Nevada. They use food banking (warehousing canned and boxed goods), food rescue (collecting unused or surplus meat, bready, dairy and produce from hospitality and grocery outlets) and ready-to-eat meals to help the approximately 271,000 food insecure people of Southern Nevada. Three Square works with over 1,400 community partners and volunteers like Anthem to reach those struggling or at risk of hunger. Last year Three Square distributed 39 million meals through their community partners, which includes non-profit and faith-based organizations, schools, after-school and feeding sites.The Nevada Justice Association (NJA) is a membership-based, independent non-profit educational organization of independent lawyers who represent consumers. The NJA’s primary goal is to improve the civil justice system by providing up-to-date legal knowledge and information through legal education programs, ensuring Nevadans’ access to the courts, and educating the public regarding their individual rights as citizens. The NJA holds regular events, like volunteering opportunities, to foster community and networking among Las Vegas trial lawyers who share these values. NJA members share their insight, knowledge, and experience to help their fellow trial lawyers be the best for their clients.Award-winning personal-injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers are a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in employment law and personal injury claims. They offer complimentary consultations.Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.For more information, contact:Geetika Sahni(702) 857-6000PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.comAnthem Injury Lawyers3145 St. Rose ParkwaySuite #220Henderson, Nevada 89052###



