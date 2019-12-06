Photo Friday: Supplier Diversity Committee

The FMI Supplier Diversity Committee met in Washington, DC, this week. The Committee, chaired by James Harris, director, diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity for H-E-B, discussed several issues and initiatives including partnership opportunities with the Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), and World Wide Technology (WWT) – one of the largest privately-held, minority-owned technology companies. Members also enjoyed a store tour at a local Giant Food store located in the historic site of the O Street Market, a Gothic Revival building built in 1881. For additional information about FMI’s Supplier Diversity program, please reach out to Dagmar Farr at dfarr@fmi.org.



