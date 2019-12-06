Diabetic Retinopathy Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Diabetic Retinopathy Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Overview:

Among diabetic patients, diabetic retinopathy is an eye disease. It is of two types, non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy and proliferative advanced diabetic retinopathy. The early phase of the disease in which the blood vessels in the retina are weakened is non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The developed form of disease in which the retina is deprived of oxygen owing to circulation issues is proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Tests such as fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography can be used to diagnose diabetic retinopathy. The treatment includes injection of intraocular steroid, laser therapy, anti-VEGF therapy, vitrectomy, and others. The diabetic retinopathy market shows potential development with increased diabetes incidence and increased awareness of diabetes management.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges

• High prevalence of disease and Favorable reimbursement policies available for ophthalmologic surgeries

Increasing diabetes prevalence along with increased incidence of diabetes-related blindness is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The number of individuals with diabetes has risen from 108 million adults in 1980 to around 422 million adults in 2014, according to World Health Organization estimates. Moreover, the worldwide incidence of diabetes also increased in 2014, at approximately 8.5% in the adult population, compared to 4.7% in 1980. Approximately 78.0 percent of diabetic retinopathy instances were recorded in 2013, according to statistics provided by the Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services (DARS), Texas, which could eventually lead to vision loss. Advantageous reimbursement policies for ophthalmologic surgery should have a positive impact on the development of the market for diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is a chronic condition in elderly individuals that affects the eyes and causes blindness.

Request Free Sample Report at: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4532899-global-diabetic-retinopathy-market

Key Segments

Diabetic retinopathy Market by Disease Type

• Proliferative

• Non-proliferative

Diabetic retinopathy Market by Management

• Anti VEGF

• Intraocular steroid injection

• Laser surgery

• Vitrectomy

Geographic Landscape

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa can categorize the worldwide Diabetic retinopathy therapy market based on region. Due to the supporting reimbursement policies, North America accounted for the largest share and increased diabetes prevalence. One of the key factors contributing to the large regional share is the high market penetration of anti-VEGF medicines Avastin, Eylea and Lucentis. In addition, high healthcare spending, increasing patient awareness rates, and advanced healthcare infrastructure drive the market. Europe accounted for the second leading share in the market for diabetic retinopathy.

View Detailed, Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4532899-global-diabetic-retinopathy-market

Competitive Landscape:

Companies are taking strategic measures such as acquisitions, mergers, geographic expansion and product development to promote their companies and boost their business outreach. ThromboGenics, for example, launched a collaboration with Novartis (Alcon) to support JETREA outside the U.S. in comercialization and marketing. The key players operating in the market are BCN Peptides, Kowa Group, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals, Alimera Sciences, Genentech, Sirnaomics, Actavis Plc, ThromboGenics, Bayer Healthcare, and Novartis AG among others.

Conclusion:

Diabetic retinopathy is considered a significant complication of long-term diabetes that threatens vision. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy was one of the leading causes of blindness in diabetic patients, accounting for a significant market share. The market growth is anticipated to be boosted by a rise in market vendors in emerging markets-Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions. Several clinical trials have been conducted in recent years on the diabetic retinopathy market. The largest numbers of trials for diabetic retinopathy were reported in North America, followed by Europe. North America contributes for largest market share and anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

About us:

Wise Guy Reports are a part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.