Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Plasma Fractionation Market 2019

Plasma fractionation is a method of separating various components of blood plasma to treat protein deficiency in individuals and also in industrial applications as packaging material. It is used in prevention and treatment of life threatening diseases caused by trauma, immunologic disorders, and infections.

The global Plasma Fractionation market size was worth $ 24.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to gain a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges:

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (ATTD) along with growing geriatric population, increasing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic applications are some of the factors driving the growth of the plasma fractionation market.

Various advancements in the product by major manufacturers is also one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in June 2019, Grifols, launched the VISTASEAL™ fibrin sealant with Ethicon Inc. as part of a broad global relationship to provide plasma-protein-based solutions to manage surgical bleeding. Also, in September 2018, Grifols launched GamaSTAN immune globulin (human) for hepatitis A virus (HAV) and measles postexposure prophylaxis, and Prolastin-C Liquid [alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, liquid] for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

However, the high cost of plasma products, the emergence of recombinant alternatives, and limited reimbursements are some of the factors hindering the growth of the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period.

Key Segments

Global Plasma Fractionation Market By product:

• Albumin

• Immunoglobulins

• Coagulation Factor Concentrates

• Protease Inhibitors

• Others

Competitive Landscape

The Plasma Fractionation market is dominated by few major players including CSL, Grifols, China Biologic Products, Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company), Octapharma Plasma, Inc., Kedrion S.p.A, Sanquin, and LFB SA. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Plasma Fractionation market globally. For instance,

In June 2019, Grifols, one of the world’s three top providers of plasma-derived medicines to treat life-threatening diseases, launched the VISTASEAL™ fibrin sealant with Ethicon Inc. as part of a broad global relationship to provide plasma-protein-based solutions to manage surgical bleeding.

In March 2019, Grifols acquired $1.9 billion stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., gaining a major foothold in China’s booming blood-products market.

