Ready Meals Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

The global Ready Meals Market valued USD 230.3 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Confectionery is the group of food products that are made with sugar or carbohydrates. There is wide collection of confectionery products across the globe and are majorly classified as chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, and bakers’ confectionery. Most of the well-known products such as candies, gums, lollipops, and chocolates are included in confectionery.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges:

The health benefits associated with chocolate products is driving the growth of overall Ready Meals Market, specifically dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is considered as a healthy snack owing to its nutrient content and its potential in lowering the risk of heart disease. Epidemiologists across the globe are suggesting consumption of dark and milk chocolate for heart health with clinically proven and study based facts. In a recent study of Harvard Medical School on 21,000 residents of England, it is found that consumption of up to 3.5 ounces of chocolate a day lowered the risk of heart disease in adults.

Furthermore, innovations in the market in terms of flavor and nutritional content is driving the market growth. Global confectionery manufacturers are focusing on development of confectionery products with flavors such as coffee, fruits, cinnamon, and different ingredients. For instance, in February 2019, Nestlé S.A. launched a premium chocolate derived from raspberries and ruby cocoa beans in American market and this confectionery product is estimated to gain significant sales in the valentine season. Companies such as Mars Wrigley Confectionery are likely to mark product innovations catering the burgeoning interest towards nut-butters and mixed fruit flavors.

Key Segments:

Global Ready Meals Market by Product Type :

• Sugar confectionery

• Chocolate confectionery

• Bakers’ confectionery.

Global Ready Meals Market by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Bakery Centers

• Restaurants

• Convenience Stores

• Online Channels

Supermarkets and hypermarkets evolved as the largest sales channel for confectionery products with a share of nearly 40% in terms of sales value in 2018. Bakeries and restaurants, convenience stores, and e-commerce are also holding significant share in the sales of convenience products.

