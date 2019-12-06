NOACs are likely to Dominate US Anticoagulation Therapy Market- Goldstein Research

The NOACs are a major revenue-generating segment in anticoagulants market owing to its growing adoption in developing countries & rising use over the warfarin.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldstein Research , a leading market intelligence & consulting firm, recently published its first study titled “US Anticoagulation Therapy Market Outlook 2025” on the growing anticoagulation therapy market in United States. This study forecasts US anticoagulation therapy market to reach USD 12.56 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% through 2025. The increase in market is attributed to the increased demand of promising and novel diagnostics technologies, increased numbers of geriatric population and increasing awareness among the population regarding the early diagnosis of life threatening diseases.

Further, novel oral anticoagulant (NOACs) is the top performing segment as an alternative to anticoagulant. As per report authors at Goldstein research, the NOACs segment is a major revenue-generating segment in the anticoagulants market and is anticipated to show dominance till 2025, owing to growing adoption of NOACs in developing countries and rising use of NOACs over the warfarin. The ongoing arrival of anticoagulant reversal agents (for example, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Praxbind [idarucizumab] and upcoming Portola Pharmaceuticals’ AndexXa [andexanet alfa]) that could be employed in the case of a serious bleeding event, are poised to give NOAC developers an additional marketing boost.

The above mentioned findings are abstract from the study, conducted by Goldstein Research, using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. A systematic approach in order to estimate and project the market sizing has been followed keeping in mind all the on-going and upcoming trends of the market.

US anticoagulation market report sample is available @ https://bit.ly/2rjXc8G

“US Anticoagulation Therapy Market Outlook 2025” contains a detailed overview of anticoagulation therapy market in US. It highlights the competitive outlook of players that includes business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The in-depth analysis will facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for Anticoagulation Therapy Market

Major players of this market discussed in the report are- C. H. Boehringer Sohn, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Abbott, Siemens, Alere and CoaguSense.

Further, the report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. It also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, BPS analysis, and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides a complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

