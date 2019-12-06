Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2025

Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Industry

Description

This research report provides a bird’s eye view of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) industry with an in-depth focus on the previous and current market status and a projected outlook for the industry over a specific time frame or forecast period, based on previous historical trends. The overview section of the report provides a description of the product or service along with its application in various industry verticals. It also includes the analysis of the technology employed for the market, the latest industry trends, the factors influencing market growth and those hindering it, the geographical spread of the market and the highest performing regions as well as the latest industry news and competitive scenario across the globe.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

The European market segment leads the overall AFC industry in the world segmented by regional areas and is closely followed by the North American market owing to a developed transportation infrastructure. In coming years, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest with the increasing demand from developing countries like China and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Automated Fare Collection (AFC) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:



Atos SE

Fare Logistics

LG Corporation

NXP Semiconductor

Samsung SDS

Cubic Systems

Omron Corporation

Thales Group

Advance Cards Systems

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4492726-global-automated-fare-collection-afc-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segmental Analysis

The research report includes segmentation of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market based on various factors such as product or service type, application, end use, deployment, along with a regional segmentation. The segment-wise analysis of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market helps to provide a detailed and accurate perspective of the market in terms of growth and consumer behaviour according to the segment. Geographically, the report splits the market into different regions and provides an in-depth view of the performance of each region in terms of sales revenue, past consumption and future prospects, vis a vis the others on a global scale.

Segment by Type

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator

Segment by Application

Off-Board

On-Board

Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for this report includes market research tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model and an in-depth SWOT analysis to analyse this market during the projected assessment period, based on historical market research data, and enable the target audience for this study, to make better and more informed decisions with regard to this market.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4492726-global-automated-fare-collection-afc-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Automated Fare Collection (AFC)

1.1 Definition of Automated Fare Collection (AFC)

1.2 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Farebox

1.2.3 Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

1.2.4 Validator

1.3 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Off-Board

1.3.3 On-Board

1.4 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

....

8 Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Cubic Systems

8.1.1 Cubic Systems Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Cubic Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Cubic Systems Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Omron Corporation

8.2.1 Omron Corporation Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Omron Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Omron Corporation Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Thales Group

8.3.1 Thales Group Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Thales Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Thales Group Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Advance Cards Systems

8.5 Atos SE

8.6 Fare Logistics

8.7 LG Corporation

8.8 NXP Semiconductor

8.9 Samsung SDS

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4492726

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.