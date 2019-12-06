Fermented Food and Drinks 2019 Global Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecasts To 2025

Fermented Food and Drinks Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

December 6, 2019

Description

Fermented food and drinks are those which are processed through lacto-fermentation (scientifically called as zymology), where natural bacteria feeds on the sugar and starch to create lactic acids. These acids then produce beneficial enzymes, b-vitamins, and pro biotics, which help in digestion as well as improve the overall health of the consumer s gut.

The alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks segment is contributing growth toward the fermented food and drinks market. The fermented food products market is expected to experience growth in this segment for the next few years.

The fermented food and drinks market is witnessing growth in EMEA and will continue to grow in the region due to the rising demand for dairy products, fermented alcoholic drinks, and fermented non-alcoholic drinks.

This report focuses on Fermented Food and Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fermented Food and Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

This research report provides a bird’s eye view of the Fermented Food and Drinks industry with an in-depth focus on the previous and current market status and a projected outlook for the industry over a specific time frame or forecast period, based on previous historical trends. The overview section of the report provides a description of the product or service along with its application in various industry verticals. It also includes the analysis of the technology employed for the market, the latest industry trends, the factors influencing market growth and those hindering it, the geographical spread of the market and the highest performing regions as well as the latest industry news and competitive scenario across the globe.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Mills

Heineken

Kraft Heinz

Danone

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Carlsberg Group

Constellation Brands

...

Segmental Analysis

The research report includes segmentation of the Fermented Food and Drinks market based on various factors such as product or service type, application, end use, deployment, along with a regional segmentation. The segment-wise analysis of the Fermented Food and Drinks market helps to provide a detailed and accurate perspective of the market in terms of growth and consumer behaviour according to the segment. Geographically, the report splits the market into different regions and provides an in-depth view of the performance of each region in terms of sales revenue, past consumption and future prospects, vis a vis the others on a global scale.

Segment by Type

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Dairy Food and Drinks

Bakery Foods

Other

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Food Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Retailers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Fermented Food and Drinks

1.1 Definition of Fermented Food and Drinks

1.2 Fermented Food and Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fermented Food and Drinks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Drinks

1.2.3 Dairy Food and Drinks

1.2.4 Bakery Foods

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Fermented Food and Drinks Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Fermented Food and Drinks Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.3.3 Specialty Food Stores

1.3.4 Independent Retailers

1.3.5 Online Retailers

1.4 Global Fermented Food and Drinks Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Fermented Food and Drinks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Fermented Food and Drinks Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Fermented Food and Drinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Fermented Food and Drinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Fermented Food and Drinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Fermented Food and Drinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Fermented Food and Drinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Fermented Food and Drinks Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

....

8 Fermented Food and Drinks Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 General Mills

8.1.1 General Mills Fermented Food and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 General Mills Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 General Mills Fermented Food and Drinks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Heineken

8.2.1 Heineken Fermented Food and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Heineken Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Heineken Fermented Food and Drinks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Kraft Heinz

8.3.1 Kraft Heinz Fermented Food and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Kraft Heinz Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Kraft Heinz Fermented Food and Drinks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Danone

8.4.1 Danone Fermented Food and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Danone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Danone Fermented Food and Drinks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev

8.5.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Fermented Food and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Fermented Food and Drinks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Carlsberg Group

8.6.1 Carlsberg Group Fermented Food and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Carlsberg Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Carlsberg Group Fermented Food and Drinks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Constellation Brands

8.7.1 Constellation Brands Fermented Food and Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Constellation Brands Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Constellation Brands Fermented Food and Drinks Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued...

