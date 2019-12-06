Mountain Bike Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global Mountain Bike Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

Description

A mountain bicycle or mountain bike is a bicycle designed for off-road cycling. Mountain bikes share similarities with other bikes but have features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrains. Mountain bikes are usually ridden on mountain trails, single tracks, and other unpaved surfaces. This type of terrain commonly has rocks, roots, loose dirt, and steep grades.

The mountain bikes are designed to be extremely durable and can perform with enhanced durability in rough terrains and mountainous regions. Mountain bikes generally include a set of suspension system either on the front and the rear end, or only the front end, or without a suspension system. Suspension ensures riding comfort by absorbing majority shocks. Thus, the bike rider fatigue is reduced drastically since majority shocks from the bike chassis are not transferred. The suspension system has to be made from durable and high-quality material, which is capable of withstanding high amount of repetitive actions and severe shocks & loads. The suspension should also withstand force, which is not exerted always in a linear fashion along the line of the suspension axis.

A set of gears having a low gear ratio for ascending steep inclines, a high gear ratio for descending steep terrains, and a set of large, bulky & corrugated tires are some of the highlighting features of these bikes. These bikes most often use a set of disc brakes installed at both the wheels. These brakes are more powerful, providing instant braking action as and when needed, which is very essential especially in the off-road conditions. The disc brakes provide a braking action, which is much more efficient than the conventional clamp brakes attached at both the bicycle wheels.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Mountain Bike manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cannondale (USA)

Giant (Taiwan)

Pivot (USA)

Scott Sports (Switzerland)

Trek Bicycle (USA)

Trinx Bikes (Taiwan)

XDS Bikes (Australia)

CUBE Bikes (China)

Diamondback (USA)

Segmental Analysis

The research report includes segmentation of the market based on various factors such as product or service type, application, end use, deployment, along with a regional segmentation. The segment-wise analysis helps to provide a detailed and accurate perspective of the market in terms of growth and consumer behaviour according to the segment. Geographically, the report splits the market into different regions and provides an in-depth view of the performance of each region in terms of sales revenue, past consumption and future prospects, vis a vis the others on a global scale.

Segment by Type

Cross country bikes

All mountain bikes

Downhill bikes

Fressride bikes

Dirt jumping bikes

Others

Segment by Application

Leisure

Competition

