Christmas Decoration 2019 Global Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecasts To 2025

Christmas Decoration Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Christmas decorations add glamor to the festival， including Christmas trees, which may be real or artificial, Christmas lightings, ornaments, tinsel, flowers, and other things meant to decorate the surroundings on Christmas.

The technical barriers of Christmas decoration are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

Christmas decorations add glamor to the festival and widely used to celebrate Christmas in USA. Christmas decorations are available throughout the country in major retail stores and local markets. The recovery of the U.S. economy and increased disposable income per capita have been huge factors contributing to increased spending on Christmas trees, cards, flowers, and even gifts. The increased consumption of Christmas decoration is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Christmas decoration industry will usher in a stable growth space.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share from foreign enterprises in USA regions, the competition in Christmas decoration industry will become more intense.

This research report categorizes the global Christmas Decoration market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Christmas Decoration market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Crab Pot Trees

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Hilltop

Segmental Analysis

The research report includes segmentation of the Christmas Decoration market based on various factors such as product or service type, application, end use, deployment, along with a regional segmentation. The segment-wise analysis of the Christmas Decoration market helps to provide a detailed and accurate perspective of the market in terms of growth and consumer behaviour according to the segment. Geographically, the report splits the market into different regions and provides an in-depth view of the performance of each region in terms of sales revenue, past consumption and future prospects, vis a vis the others on a global scale.

Market size by Product

Christmas Trees(real and artificial)

Christmas Lightings

Christmas Ornaments

Other Accessories



Market size by End User

Residential Decoration

Commercial Decoration

Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for this report includes market research tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model and an in-depth SWOT analysis to analyse this market during the projected assessment period, based on historical market research data, and enable the target audience for this study, to make better and more informed decisions with regard to this market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Christmas Decoration Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Christmas Decoration Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Christmas Trees(real and artificial)

1.4.3 Christmas Lightings

1.4.4 Christmas Ornaments

1.4.5 Other Accessories

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Christmas Decoration Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Residential Decoration

1.5.3 Commercial Decoration

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

.....

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amscan

11.1.1 Amscan Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Amscan Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Amscan Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.1.5 Amscan Recent Development

11.2 Balsam Hill

11.2.1 Balsam Hill Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Balsam Hill Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Balsam Hill Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.2.5 Balsam Hill Recent Development

11.3 Barcana

11.3.1 Barcana Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Barcana Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Barcana Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.3.5 Barcana Recent Development

11.4 Roman

11.4.1 Roman Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Roman Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Roman Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.4.5 Roman Recent Development

11.5 Crab Pot Trees

11.5.1 Crab Pot Trees Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Crab Pot Trees Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Crab Pot Trees Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.5.5 Crab Pot Trees Recent Development

11.6 Crystal Valley

11.6.1 Crystal Valley Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Crystal Valley Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Crystal Valley Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.6.5 Crystal Valley Recent Development

11.7 Tree Classics

11.7.1 Tree Classics Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Tree Classics Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Tree Classics Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.7.5 Tree Classics Recent Development

11.8 Hilltop

11.8.1 Hilltop Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Hilltop Christmas Decoration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Hilltop Christmas Decoration Products Offered

11.8.5 Hilltop Recent Development

