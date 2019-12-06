Distributed Energy Generation Market 2019 – Opportunity Assessment, Global Analysis and Forecast Report To 2025

Global Distributed Energy Generation Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

Description

Distributed energy generation refers to the small-scale energy generation technology units that are used to generate energy at a location closer to the end-users. Distributed energy generation technologies offer end-users several benefits such as increased power reliability and reduction in the cost of electricity. These benefits have increased the demand for distributed energy generation technologies.

It has been observed that around 1 billion people across the world have no access to energy due to the lack of grid infrastructure. In addition, the cost of main grid extension for rural electrification depends on the demand pattern, distance of the community from the existing main grid, population density, power quality, and several other factors. This is resulting in an increased demand for distributed generation of energy. Research analysis on the global distributed energy generation market identifies the increasing need for energy access and the high cost of grid expansion to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The distributed energy generation market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among players in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the players of the distributed energy resources market currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

This report focuses on Distributed Energy Generation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distributed Energy Generation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Distributed Energy Generation manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bloom Energy

Capstone Turbine

General Electric

Huawei Technologies

Schneider Electric

Siemens

SMA Solar Technology

...

Segmental Analysis

Segment by Type

Solar PV

CHP

Fuel cells

Microturbine

Small wind turbines

Segment by Application

Rural areas

Urban areas

Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for this report includes market research tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model and an in-depth SWOT analysis to analyse this market during the projected assessment period, based on historical market research data, and enable the target audience for this study, to make better and more informed decisions with regard to this market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Distributed Energy Generation

1.1 Definition of Distributed Energy Generation

1.2 Distributed Energy Generation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Distributed Energy Generation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solar PV

1.2.3 CHP

1.2.4 Fuel cells

1.2.5 Microturbine

1.2.6 Small wind turbines

1.3 Distributed Energy Generation Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Distributed Energy Generation Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Rural areas

1.3.3 Urban areas

1.4 Global Distributed Energy Generation Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Distributed Energy Generation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Distributed Energy Generation Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Distributed Energy Generation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Distributed Energy Generation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Distributed Energy Generation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Distributed Energy Generation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Distributed Energy Generation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Distributed Energy Generation Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

....

8 Distributed Energy Generation Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Bloom Energy

8.1.1 Bloom Energy Distributed Energy Generation Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Bloom Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Bloom Energy Distributed Energy Generation Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Capstone Turbine

8.2.1 Capstone Turbine Distributed Energy Generation Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Capstone Turbine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Capstone Turbine Distributed Energy Generation Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 General Electric

8.3.1 General Electric Distributed Energy Generation Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 General Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 General Electric Distributed Energy Generation Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Huawei Technologies

8.4.1 Huawei Technologies Distributed Energy Generation Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Huawei Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Huawei Technologies Distributed Energy Generation Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Schneider Electric

8.5.1 Schneider Electric Distributed Energy Generation Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Schneider Electric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Schneider Electric Distributed Energy Generation Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Siemens

8.6.1 Siemens Distributed Energy Generation Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Siemens Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Siemens Distributed Energy Generation Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 SMA Solar Technology

8.7.1 SMA Solar Technology Distributed Energy Generation Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 SMA Solar Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 SMA Solar Technology Distributed Energy Generation Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued...

