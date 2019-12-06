Financial Management Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Application, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Financial Management Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Financial Management Software Market 2019

Industry Overview:

Financial management software is an application which keeps a record of all the financial activity within an organization. This application includes all the modules of financial accounting such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, ledger, reporting modules and payroll, as well as helps to calculate statistical relationships. Financial management software is mainly used to record, collate, analyse and interpret financial data to present an accurate and updated representation for every business transaction.

Market by Top Financial Management Software Companies, this report covers

SAP

Infor

Tyler Technologies

SAS

Intacct

Microsoft

FinancialForce

The Balance

Syspro

Oracle

NetSuite

Banktivity

CountAbout

Mvelopes

Moneyspire

YNAB

This report analyses the current status of the global financial management software market, outlines the key drivers for market growth, focuses on the bases for market segmentation based on product type, application and geographical region, and studies the future trends of this market from 2019 till 2024, using the year 2018 as a historical research base.

The global financial management software market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The main drivers contributing to the growth of this market include factors such as the growing demand for cloud-based accounting software, a rising need for an efficient as well as cost-effective solution for managing financial transactions. Some of the main trends which are expected to affect the financial management software market during the forecast period include the advent of accounting bots as well as Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solutions. These applications will enable a connection with instant messaging applications to help keep a track on financial transactions.

Market Segmentation:

The global financial management software market has been segmented based on product type, application, organization size and geographical region.

Depending on the product type, the market can be split into the following:

Linux

Windows

iOS

Android

Based on application, the market can be divided into the following:

Pipeline Tracking

Fund Management

Asset Management

According to organization size, this market can be divided into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), personal and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Central and South America are the major regions for the financial management software market across the world.

North America was the market leader, occupying the lion’s share of the market in terms of revenue, and it is expected to hold its dominant position during the forecast period as well. However, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will witness a considerable growth in this market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to growing industrialization in this region and a huge demand for financial management software by organizations.

Industry News:

In 2018, Microsoft announced a joint investment with Blackbaud in Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which will help to enhance cloud-based innovation in critical market needs of the organization.

In 2018, Walmart selected Microsoft as a strategic cloud services provider for its digital transformation in retail, while National Oilwell Varco (NOV) entered into an agreement with Microsoft to collaboratively digitally enhance NOV’s sales platform and field operation services. As a part of this agreement, Microsoft would use its Microsoft Dynamics 365 application to access data in real time, as well as streamline business processes in a digital, mobile-first method.

