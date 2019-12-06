Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Market 2019 Trends, Industry Demand, Supply Chain and Key Companies Analysis, Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Oil & Gas Pipeline Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry 2019

Market Overview:

Oil and gas are important resources used for propelling vehicles, generating electricity, fueling many industrial operations, producing industrial products and fertilizers, and more. These two important resources are transported from the production wells to the area of use through a network of pipelines. With the growing demand for crude oil and natural gas in many regions around the world, global oil & gas pipeline market is expected to witness notable growth over the forecast period.

Market by Top Oil & Gas Pipeline Companies, this report covers

Gazprom

British Petroleum p.l.c.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell p.l.c

ConocoPhillips

Eni S.p.A

Tenaris S.A.

Europipe

TMK

Chelpipe

National Oilwell Varco

Welspun Corp Ltd.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.

EVRAZ North America

General Electric

TechnipFMC

Saipem S.p.A

Subsea 7 S.A.

As per reports, the worldwide oil & gas pipeline market will grow at a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2018 to 2024. Technological advancements have brought many changes in the oil and gas industry. These changes have encouraged the operators to incorporate IoT and other latest technologies for the efficient transportation of oil and gas from the sites of production to the sites of use. With the escalating demand for oil and gas, the pipeline infrastructure is also growing at a good pace.

Increase in the production of oil and gas from offshore fields is yet another important factor driving the pipeline market. Oil and gas exploration companies are also investing more in innovation to explore unconventional energy resources, such as hydraulic fracturing technique for the extraction of oil and gas from shale rocks. This is also a significant factor that is expected to fuel the pipeline market during the forecast period. According to report analysts, the global oil and gas pipeline market is likely to surpass US$ 61 billion by 2022.

Market Segmentation:

The global oil & gas pipeline market is divided into types and applications.

Based on types, the market is segmented into electric resistance welding steel pipe, seamless steel pipe and polyethylene and composite.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into oil delivery and natural gas delivery.

Regional Analysis:

In this report, the main regions considered for analyzing the global oil & gas pipeline market are North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Turkey, UAE, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and South Africa).

North America ruled the oil and gas pipeline market in 2017 and the region is expected to grow further over the forecast period. Europe is likely to hold a significant place in the market and witness good progress in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is yet another important region for the pipeline market. The occurrence of conventional shallow-water activities across Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran makes the Middle East one of the most important oil and gas pipeline markets.

Industry News:

In July 2019, the Torrent Group announced that it will invest Rs. 3000 crores to lay a network of gas pipeline in Uttar Pradesh, India. This network is for industrial, commercial and domestic consumers.

