Plastic Free World Conference & Expo

A World FREE From Plastic Waste

COLOGNE, ., GERMANY, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Solutions for a world FREE From Plastic Waste New Materials Innovations, Technologies & Circular Economy Solutions To End Waste PlasticPlastic Free World Conference & Expo returns in 2020 with another two-day conference and exhibition for businesses looking to reduce their plastic consumption, find and source highly sustainable alternative bio-based materials, and create a more circular economy throughout their supply chain. Following the enormous success of the inaugural 2019 showcase, the 2020 edition will once again bring together sustainability and environmental experts from some of the biggest companies in the world to discuss practical and innovative solutions to tackle the growing plastic pollution crisis. The most senior business leaders from key industries including packaging, food and beverage, retail, fashion and textiles, automotive, and aerospace will discuss and debate the latest research, sustainable product design, new manufacturing solutions, recycling and reuse of products and raw materials, as well as the latest and next-generation bio-sourced materials and solutions to create 100% biodegradable, reusable, and compostable products.Reduce. Replace, Reuse & Recycle.



