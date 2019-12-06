Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPUs are used in embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. Modern GPUs are very efficient at manipulating computer graphics and image processing, and their highly parallel structure makes them more efficient than general-purpose CPUs for algorithms where the processing of large blocks of data is done in parallel. In a personal computer, a GPU can be present on a video card, or it can be embedded on the motherboard or—in certain CPUs—on the CPU die.

Rising number of heavy graphic games is the major factor driving the growth of the GPU market. These heavy graphic games require high memory graphic cards, thus driving the growth of GPU market. Rising adoption of portable computing devices such as laptops is also supporting the growth of the GPU market across the world. Rise in demand for animation based games such as FIFA and Need for Speed and growth in adoption of virtual reality headsets are anticipated to provide immense opportunities for the GPU market in coming years. Growth of mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is expected to restrain the growth of GPU market across the world.

APAC is expected to account for almost 38% of the total market shares by the end of the forecast period and will also dominate the market throughout the next four years. The increasing demand for laptops due to their reduced ASPs and the recent increase in unit shipments of notebooks to countries such as Singapore and Japan due to the presence of technology-driven customers and gamers will drive the growth of the GPU market in this region.

This report focuses on Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:



NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Broadcom Corporation

ARM Limited

Imagination Technologies Group

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

VeriSilicon (Vivante)

Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation

VIA Technologies

Segmental Analysis

The research report includes segmentation of the market based on various factors such as product or service type, application, end use, deployment, along with a regional segmentation. The segment-wise analysis of the market helps to provide a detailed and accurate perspective of the market in terms of growth and consumer behaviour according to the segment. Geographically, the report splits the market into different regions and provides an in-depth view of the performance of each region in terms of sales revenue, past consumption and future prospects, vis a vis the others on a global scale.

Segment by Type

Discrete GPU

Integrated GPU

Hybrid GPU

Segment by Application

Desktops

Notebooks

Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for this report includes market research tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model and an in-depth SWOT analysis to analyse this market during the projected assessment period, based on historical market research data, and enable the target audience for this study, to make better and more informed decisions with regard to this market.

Continued...

