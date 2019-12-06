Global Bilirubiin Blood Test Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2027

Wise.Guy.

Bilirubin is a yellow compound that is an indicator of the liver function. Bilirubin is the by-product of the partial breakdown of the red blood cells in the body. The liver must extract the bilirubin from the blood and process it so that it passes in the form of bile through poop. When the bilirubin level is high in the bilirubin blood test, it indicates that either the liver is not functioning properly or the blood cells are breaking down at a higher than normal rate.

The bilirubin blood test is used to diagnose hepatitis, cirrhosis, sickle cell disease, hemolytic anaemia, gallstones and many other such diseases. Early detection of these diseases can help in their cure. The bilirubin blood test is also used on all infants to diagnose jaundice. The demand for handheld devices to facilitate the test and subsequent diagnosis of the diseases is a significant driving force in the market. The number of these diseases is also on the rise, which, in turn, contributes to the increase in the demand for the bilirubin blood test.

A comprehensive market survey was conducted to gain a better understanding of various aspects of the market for bilirubin blood tests. The survey revealed trends and challenges in the industry, along with the driving forces mentioned above. The report considers historical data and extrapolates to forecast the future. It provides an insight into the competitive landscape of the market. The data is used to provide valuable insights that can be used by key players to develop marketing strategies and to gain a better understanding of their competitors.

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and many others..

Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of test type, product type, manufacturers, end-users and application. Total serum bilirubin (TSB), direct/conjugated bilirubin test and indirect/unconjugated bilirubin test are the various types of the bilirubin blood test. There are primarily two types of products, and they are consumables and instruments. Photometric analyzer, blood gas analyzers, bench-top bilirubin meter, and hand-held bilirubinometer are the instruments that are considered by the survey.

The test can be applied to adults and paediatrics or infants. The paediatrics application of the bilirubin blood test has a market share of 65.25%. On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented as hospitals, pediatric clinics and home healthcare.

Regional Overview

A complete regional overview of the market in the report chronicles various factors for each region, such as the growth rate, market share, key manufacturers, etc. The regions under consideration are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa.

The survey discovered that the current highest market share is held by North America at 42.2%. It is the single largest consumer of bilirubin blood tests. Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR at 35.65%. It is an indication that this is the area which requires the most attention from the key players.

Industry News

Since Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, there is an urgent need to lower the costs of the bilirubin blood tests and create instruments and consumables that are better suited for this region.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion



