Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Feminine care is the type of personal care where females use different products to keep the body clean and fresh. It includes products like intimate wipes, tampons, soaps, lubricants and other such products that prevent itching, discomfort, and bacterial infections from occurring in the female genitalia. Nowadays, the feminine care products available are biodegradable and compostable that help in environment conservation and ecological balance. The organic and natural feminine care products are used to absorb the vaginal discharge, menstrual flow and post-intercourse discharge.

Though the female body has a self-cleaning system, it is still important to take good care of the body using the organic and natural feminine care products that are reliable and provide safe protection from the surrounding bacteria and germs. Cotton products are considered to be quite safe for feminine health. They are smooth when used for manufacturing pads and tampons. The various health problems like yeast infections, irritation and toxic shock syndrome can be avoided by the use of organic and natural feminine care products.

The global organic and natural feminine care market accounted for US$1097.9 million in the year 2019 and is further expected to reach US$1377.6 million by the year 2024, developing at a CAGR of about 5.8% over the forecast period. The report also analyses the market price, sales, revenue and global market share of the top manufacturers in 2017 and 2018. The competitive landscape situation, company profiling, market share and the global outlook status has also been mentioned in the global product market report.

Market Segmentation

Daily use of feminine care products is appropriate for women when it comes to the genital areas of the body. The market has been segmented based on the type and applications in addition to the growth rate from 2014 to 2019 as highlighted in the global organic and natural feminine care market report. Depending on the product type coverage, the global organic and natural feminine care market has been split into:

Tampons

Panty liners and Shields

Sanitary pads

Others

According to the data presented in the market report, in 2018 Sanitary pads accounted for a share of 63% in the global organic and natural feminine care market and is expected to reach 3590 M Units by 2024 from 2821 M Units in 2019. And on the basis of application, the global organic and natural feminine care market has been divided into:

Retail pharmacies

Supermarkets

Online

Others



The supermarket section is expected to reach a volume of 2774 M units by 2024 with a CAGR OF 5.25% during 2019 and 2024.

Regional Overview

Almost every region in the world provides access to feminine care for women. Countries like Canada, Germany, Mexico, Japan, India, China, Australia, Italy, France, Spain, UK, Egypt, South Korea, Argentina, South Africa, Qatar, UAE, Chile, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia and many others have been influenced by boosting up of the demands in the organic and natural feminine care. Still many countries in the world need to raise awareness for using these feminine care products. In many regions, products like menstrual cups and tampons are still not easily available. Many companies are focusing more on these regions and manufacturing and promoting female products so that there is ample amount of products available to women.

Industry News

Hilary Duff has announced her partnership with Naturalena Brands, an American company, launching eco-friendly organic products. She has partnered with two brands the first one being Happy Little Camper that is a line of baby products and another named Veeda, a plant-based feminine care line that provides organic tampons, pads and liners.

