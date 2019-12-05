THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.Res. 326 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives regarding United States efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a negotiated two-state solution (Rep. Lowenthal – Foreign Affairs) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Complete Consideration of H.R. 4 – Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019 (Rep. Sewell – Judiciary) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.



