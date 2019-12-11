Atlantic IT Solutions Company Updates

Atlantic IT Solutions AITS Cyber Security

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Holiday Season begins and we prepare for 2020, Atlantic IT Solutions is excited to bring you a few company updates!We’re thrilled to unveil our refreshed brand identity of Atlantic IT Solutions and announce the launch of AITS Cyber-Security AITS Cyber-Security was created to provide new technologies in preventing Cyber Crimes and Cyber-Attacks that exists more and more every day. AITS Cyber-Security understands the risks involved, along with the steps that can be taken to mitigate them, and decrease the number of cyber-attacks happening daily.As we move to the future at Atlantic IT Solutions and AITS Cyber Security we are looking forward to working beside you to ensure you have Managed Solutions and a Cyber-Security prevention strategy that allows you to transform your information infrastructure in order to keep up with the needs of your organization and your users.Please visit us at our new home online atatlanticits.com and aitscybersecurity.com and don’t hesitate to contact us about or new and exciting technologies!!Have a blessed and safe Holiday Season!Bob Garrison



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.