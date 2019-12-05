Artist Brings Awareness to Nonprofit with "Promised Land" Paintings.

Corpsmembers join Artist Jay Bell, LA Corps CEO Wendy Butts and staff at an art activation to support the Corps.

Artist Jay Bell Activates Lobby of the Los Angeles Conservation Corps

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning artist, Jay Bell recently installed his work at the Los Angeles Conservation Corps (LA Corps) John Van de Kamp Center located at 1400 S Spring Street, Los Angeles, in the Chinatown area. Jay is a California based artist who is known for his vibrant and dynamic paintings based on the landscape of California and beyond. The LA Corps is an environmentally focused youth development organization, whose programs equip young adults with life and work skills.

The artist has four oil paintings on panels installed in the new lobby of the LA Corps, where its headquarters relocated to in 2018. Based on an idealized view of green, rolling, springtime hills in California, Jay Bell was inspired by a vision of what he thought new Californians, traveling over vast deserts and plains, would think California would look like upon their arrival. The paintings, entitled the “Promised Land” series, are located throughout the space, a refreshing view in the adaptive reuse project.

The installation was initially planned to be temporary. At the opening reception for the installation, however, a benefactor inquired if a donation could be made to keep the paintings permanently at the Corps headquarters. “The paintings quickly became an excellent opportunity to raise funds for the Corps and to activate our work space,” said Erica Blodgett, Development Director at the Corps, “We came to an immediate understanding with the artist and our benefactor. The paintings will remain at the Corps permanently. We appreciate everyone’s generosity.”

The artist also designed a screen print for young adult Corpsmembers to print onto recycled tote bags as a fundraiser for their programs. A limited supply of tote bags can still be purchased online at www.lacorps.org/jaybellart. Proceeds benefit the LA Corps and its mission to provide job training, support services and educational opportunities to young adults interested in enhancing our communicates and protecting our environment.

About the Artist

Jay Bell lives and works in Southern California. His artwork has been shown in galleries throughout the United States and is in multiple private collections. Jay Bell is currently an executive with TELACU, the nation’s leading community development corporation, where he is responsible for the development of community assets and the creation of self-sufficiency. His website is www.jaybell.net and his Instagram account is @jaybellart, email address is jaybell2828@gmail.com

About the LA Conservation Corps

The LA Corps is an environmentally focused youth development organization. We unleash the power of youth to restore the urban environment and preserve natural resources on the coast and in the forests and mountains surrounding Los Angeles. Corpsmembers make Los Angeles' underserved urban neighborhoods better places to live, work, learn, and play. They build parks and community gardens, plant trees, restore habitats, refurbish trails, clean alleys, recycle and work on other projects and more. In the course of restoring the environment for future generations, and serving the communities they live in, youth are empowered to chart their own courses out of poverty and toward a meaningful career through access to education, job training, and support services. www.lacorps.org Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @lacorps

# # #



