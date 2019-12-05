Safran chooses Outsight to accelerate Autonomous solutions development

Safran and Outsight announce their partnership on autonomous mobility technologies and embark Outsight’s revolutionary 3D Semantic Camera.

PARIS, FRANCE, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safran and Outsight announce their partnership on autonomous mobility technologies and embark Outsight’s revolutionary 3D Semantic Camera on different types of vehicles, drones and other aircrafts.Outsight develops innovative solutions that allow autonomous vehicles to simultaneously perceive and understand their environment in 3D and has unveiled its revolutionary 3D Semantic Camera in September 2019. These new capabilities are part of Safran's strategy in the automation of vehicles and smart-machines."This agreement is part of Safran's strategy to prepare for vehicle empowerment and related equipment. As a European leader in tactical UAVs and with strong ground robotics developments, like the" Furious" project for the DGA, Safran is currently at the forefront in the field of platform empowerment. This agreement allows our two companies to pool their skills to integrate technological bricks developed by Outsight into Safran products. " said Martin Sion, President of Safran Electronics & Defense."We were impressed by Safran's technological know-how and vision in areas adjacent to ours, including 3D laser perception and automation. Their ability to integrate our 3D Semantic Camera into their solutions is an undeniable asset. We are honored by the trust shown by this multi-faceted partnership”, says Raul Bravo, co-founder and President of Outsight.The partnership signed between Safran and Outsight includes specific projects for the codevelopment of solutions combining Outsight and Safran technologies, for applications such as off-road vehicles, drones or aircraft during taxiing.About Safran:Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space anddefense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 95,000 employees and sales of 21 billion eurosin 2018. Working alone or in partnership, Safran holds world or European leadership positions in its coremarkets. Safran undertakes Research & Development programs to meet fast-changing market requirements,with total R&D expenditures of around 1.5 billion euros in 2018.Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.About Outsight:Outsight develops, a 3D Semantic Camera, a revolutionary kind of sensor that brings Full Situation Awarenessto Smart Machines. This sensor combines software and hardware to create sensor innovations such as remotematerial identification with comprehensive real-time 3D data processing. This technology provides anunprecedented and cost-efficient ability for systems to perceive, understand and ultimately interact with theirsurroundings in real time.Outsight believes in making a smarter and safer world by empowering cars, drones, and robots with thesuperhuman capabilities provided by their 3D Semantic Camera. Their international team of scientists andengineers operates out of Paris, Helsinki and San Francisco.



