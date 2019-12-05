Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-Strengthening Public Financial Management

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept. Publication Date: December 5, 2019 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: After a deep economic crisis caused by a difficult external environment, an armed conflict in the East, and delays in the implementation of structural reforms, Ukraine has been showing some signs of recovery. To achieve a more sustainable fiscal consolidation, the Ukrainian authorities have recently adopted a broad Public Financial Management (PFM) System Reform Strategy, paving the way to decisive action in critical areas including medium-term budgeting, analysis and management of fiscal risks, and public investment management (PIM).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.