Intuitive Guru Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamiton December Holiday Specials with 50% Off All #TalkToTash Sessions

Spiritual Intuitive Natasha "Tash" Leath-Hamilton Offers 50% Off All Sessions in December

Go to www.TalkToTash.com for All Life Guidance Packages

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA , December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intuitive Guru Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamilton is offering 50% off # TalktoTash sessions for the month of December kicking off her live, meet and greet, holiday event at The Harlem Haberdashery in New York City on Thursday, December 5 from 6pm to 8pm where Tash will give live readings, mingle with her fans, do raffles for free readings, all while enjoying gourmet hors d'oeuvres and signature cocktails.Natasha Leath-Hamilton is an intuitive guru as heard on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show and as seen on 50 Cent’s website This is 50. Her innate ability to understand people and see what lies beyond the surface, is widely considered a gift. Sitting with Natasha for a “Talk to Tash” is a life changing moment where she has an open and honest conversation of what is working and not working in your life.“The holiday season can be rough on many of us and it is my pleasure to give you peace of mind and perspective on your life, leading you to the right path,” says Tash. “I look forward to meeting and helping you, whether you book a private session or meet me in person at The Harlem Haberdashery this Thursday. Helping people is my mission and my joy, I’m here for you.”The #TalkToTash Cyber Monday specials are as follows:50% OFF ALL SESSIONSCouples Intuitive Session Facetime/Skype - 60 MinutesNot sure what’s happening in your relationship? Did you lose the spice and the commutation is completely throwing off the connection? Talk to Tash and dig deeper to identify what’s working and not working. Gain a deeper understanding of one another and bring back the spark in your love life.$200 - (Original Price $400)Intuitive Session - 45 MinutesAsk Tash up to 4 questions. Gain intuitive insight ranging from Career, Love, Finances, Health, Family or Friends. Also, send 3 photos of people in your life that you would like to know about on a deeper scale (optional). YES! Tash can read pictures too.$125 - (Original Price $250)Intuitive Session Facetime/Skype - 60 MinutesOption to FaceTime or Skype Tash with unlimited question within the duration of your session. Supply up to 4 photos of people in your life that you would like to know about on a deeper scale in support of creating stronger relationships. Receive the roadmap for your entire life that will help you WIN!$137 (Original Price $275)Intuitive Session - 30 MinutesAsk Tash up to two questions. Get the answers you need ranging from Career, Love, Finance, Health, Family or Friends.$100 - (Original Price $200)To book your sessions or to book your #TalkToTash and for more information on this Thursday’s meet and greet at The Harlem Haberdashery go to www.talktotash.com You may follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TalktoTash/ on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/talktotash922/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TalktoTash922 About Natasha “Tash” Leath-Hamilton:Natasha Leath-Hamilton is an intuitive guru. Her innate ability to understand people and see what lies beyond the surface, is widely considered a gift.Sitting with Natasha for a “Talk To Tash” is a life changing moment where she has an open and honest conversation of what is working and not working in your life. It is her quest to help people uncover their truths by better understanding their past, present, and the possibilities of their future. Natasha believes that, too often, we hold ourselves back from reaching our full potential ..... allowing situations to block our paths without being aware of how we are hurting ourselves.Natasha believes that she can make the world a better place, one person at a time.



