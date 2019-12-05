Hoyer Discusses the Impeachment Inquiry on CNN’s “New Day”
“Who has obstructed witnesses from coming forward? Who has told them not to testify? Who has told them not to give us documents? Not just on the impeachment [inquiry], but on so many other fronts as well, where this President has instructed people who he has some authority over: ‘don't testify.’ Luckily, some very courageous, patriotic Americans said, no, I have information that I think is important for my country to have, and I'm going to give it, even under the threats of the President of the United States. As a matter of fact, Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovitch was threatened while she was testifying.”
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.