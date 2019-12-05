Hoyer Discusses the Impeachment Inquiry on CNN’s “New Day”

Click here to watch the full remarks.

"The Judiciary Committee is considering the facts, which have been presented to them by various different committees – the Intelligence Committee, the Oversight Committee, and other committees as well… Republicans… are pounding on the table, not on the facts or the law because I don't think either one support their position. But [the impeachment inquiry] is moving forward, and the Committee is doing its Constitutional responsibility of considering the facts.”

“Who has obstructed witnesses from coming forward? Who has told them not to testify? Who has told them not to give us documents? Not just on the impeachment [inquiry], but on so many other fronts as well, where this President has instructed people who he has some authority over: ‘don't testify.’ Luckily, some very courageous, patriotic Americans said, no, I have information that I think is important for my country to have, and I'm going to give it, even under the threats of the President of the United States. As a matter of fact, Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovitch was threatened while she was testifying.”