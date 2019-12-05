There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,652 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Discusses the Impeachment Inquiry on CNN’s “New Day”

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined CNN’s “New Day” this morning to discuss the impeachment inquiry. Below are excerpts from his remarks and a link to the video:    
Click here to watch the full remarks.  
"The Judiciary Committee is considering the facts, which have been presented to them by various different committees – the Intelligence Committee, the Oversight Committee, and other committees as well… Republicans… are pounding on the table, not on the facts or the law because I don't think either one support their position. But [the impeachment inquiry] is moving forward, and the Committee is doing its Constitutional responsibility of considering the facts.”

“Who has obstructed witnesses from coming forward? Who has told them not to testify? Who has told them not to give us documents? Not just on the impeachment [inquiry], but on so many other fronts as well, where this President has instructed people who he has some authority over: ‘don't testify.’ Luckily, some very courageous, patriotic Americans said, no, I have information that I think is important for my country to have, and I'm going to give it, even under the threats of the President of the United States. As a matter of fact, Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovitch was threatened while she was testifying.”

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.