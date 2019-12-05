Hoyer Statement on Drafting Articles of Impeachment

“The House has now heard overwhelming evidence presented to the Intelligence Committee regarding the facts of the President’s actions – which have not been rebutted with any contrary facts - and we heard testimony yesterday in the Judiciary Committee from constitutional experts on the grounds for impeachment. The President has been shown to have abused his powers by trying to bribe a foreign government to intervene in the 2020 election for his own personal gain, using the withholding of funds needed to confront Russian aggression and a White House meeting to do so.

“In light of this substantial evidence, I agree with Speaker Pelosi that the Judiciary Committee must move forward with drafting articles of impeachment.”