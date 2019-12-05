Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee and Mongolia’s Deputy Prime Minister sign Memorandum of Understanding
Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, signed today in Sochi a Memorandum of Understanding.
The document provides for a joint assessment of the feasibility of pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China across Mongolia.
