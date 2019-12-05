Chris Hemus, Director of the IMF’s Corporate Services and Facilities Department Announces Retirement

December 5, 2019

Chris Hemus, Director of Corporate Services and Facilities Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced his intention to retire from the Fund next year, with his last day of active service being January 31, 2020.

Mr. Hemus has worked at the IMF for over 20 years, holding senior and leadership positions in the Corporate Services and Facilities and the Finance Department, including as the IMF’s Chief Accountant, overseeing the Fund’s financial operations and reporting.

“Chris led the transformation of Corporate Services and Facilities Department to make it more client-oriented and responsive to the changing business needs of the institution,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

During his tenure at the IMF, Mr. Hemus has managed several high-level institutional projects, including overseeing the renovation of the IMF Headquarters building (HQ1) and the development of the policy for safeguard assessments of central banks.