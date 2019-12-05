Father-Son Duo Discuss Topics: Sexuality, Mental Health, Religion and More from the Black Man’s Perspective

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the prevalence of social media creating opportunities for diverse voices to be heard, black mens’ voice is growing stronger and stronger, especially in the podcasting space. Open dialogue is steadily pulling the lid back on taboo topics like love and relationships, race and politics. Announcing today, Harold and Zaire Leffall, an African American father-son pair break into the podcast space with “Black Talk: Conversations with My Son.” The podcast, which launches Jan. 2020, can be found iHeart Radio, Spotify and Radioline.“This podcast came from a place of growth,” said Harold Leffall. “I lost my mother more than 15 years ago. My son, as a young child, saved my life. It was because of him that I returned to a place of living after experiencing my lowest of lows. ‘Black Talk’ is a continuation of our daily talks. We’ll cover topics like love, sexuality, mental health, race and religion.”“Black Talk: Conversations with My Son,” creates a space for black men to be vulnerable and listen to Harold and Zaire talk about topics that are on top of mind, but not commonly discussed. It’s a place for them to open up without having to feel exposed.Launching next year, the podcast can be heard on popular streaming platforms like, iHeart Radio, Spotify and Radioline.###About the “Black Talk: Conversations with My Son” PodcastLaunching in January 2020, “Black Talk: Conversations with My Son” explores taboo topics amongst black men, including mental health, finances, sexuality and relationships.

Zaire Leffall's Video Poetry Sister, Sister from his book Growth of A Young Man



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.