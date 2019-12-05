Father-Son Duo Discuss Topics: Sexuality, Mental Health, Religion and More from the Black Man’s Perspective
“This podcast came from a place of growth,” said Harold Leffall. “I lost my mother more than 15 years ago. My son, as a young child, saved my life. It was because of him that I returned to a place of living after experiencing my lowest of lows. ‘Black Talk’ is a continuation of our daily talks. We’ll cover topics like love, sexuality, mental health, race and religion.”
“Black Talk: Conversations with My Son,” creates a space for black men to be vulnerable and listen to Harold and Zaire talk about topics that are on top of mind, but not commonly discussed. It’s a place for them to open up without having to feel exposed.
Launching next year, the podcast can be heard on popular streaming platforms like, iHeart Radio, Spotify and Radioline.
About the “Black Talk: Conversations with My Son” Podcast
Launching in January 2020, “Black Talk: Conversations with My Son” explores taboo topics amongst black men, including mental health, finances, sexuality and relationships.
