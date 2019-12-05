Mortgage Rates Hold Steady

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.68 percent.



“This week the economy sent mixed signals, leaving mortgage rates unchanged,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Survey data for manufacturing and service industries varied while construction spending fell modestly. However, homebuyer demand continued to improve, rising eight percent. Clearly homebuyers remain bullish on the real estate market.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.68 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending December 5, 2019, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.75 percent.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.14 percent with an average 0.4 point, down slightly from last week when it averaged 3.15 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.21 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.39 percent with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.43 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 4.07 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com , Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

703-714-0644

Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8d1bc08-d78c-4bff-8bbf-e8a068ce5be7

Primary Mortgage Market Survey® U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 12/05/2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.