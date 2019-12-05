Business Process Management Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Business Process Management Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Process Management Industry

Description

The Global Business Process management market is estimated at $4.65 billion in 2014 and is poised to reach $17.96 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2014 to 2022. The factors that are fueling the market growth include increasing business dexterity, cost efficiency and return on investment from BPM suites. Whereas factors such as impedance to BPM solutions from IT staff, delusion about BPM solutions among end-users and perception of BPM as an IT matter are hindering the market growth.

North America is estimated to be the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2014. The US is undeniably the world’s biggest market for BPM. Until 2010 North America accounted for more than half of the global BPM market by revenue. The top 3 BPM software vendors, Pega, IBM and Oracle, are headquartered in the United States. With a suite of products that perk up every year, IBM is the global leader in the business process management market. Organizations are starting their digital transformation, which means a shift towards using an intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) by rethinking their business models and processes to tackle customer expectations.

The key players in the global business process management market are IBM, Oracle, Pegasystems, Inc., Tibco Software, Appian, EMC Corporation, Fujitsu, Hyland Software, Inc., Open text, Inc. and Software Ag.

End User’s Covered:

• Small and Medium Businesses

• Large Enterprise

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4590635-business-process-management-market-outlook-global-trends-forecast

Solutions Covered:

• Automation

• Content Management

• Process Modelling

• Optimization and Monitoring

• Integration

Deployment type Covered:

• On cloud

• On-Premises

Applications Covered

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• defense and Government

• Retail

• Banking and Insurance

• Automotive

• Others

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4590635-business-process-management-market-outlook-global-trends-forecast



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By End User

6 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Solution

7 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Deployment

8 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Application

9 Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4590635

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.