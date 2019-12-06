Vietnamese Investors look to Turkey as a Bridge to Moving to the United States

Các nhà đầu tư tại Việt Nam đang tìm đến Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ như một bước đệm để thực hiện giấc mơ định cư tại Hoa Kỳ.

Davies & Associates has experienced a rapid increase in enquiries from Vietnamese investors interested in using an E2 Visa to set up a business in the United States- nail salons are especially popular” — Mark Davies, Global Chairman, Davies & Associates

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wealthy Vietnamese are fast discovering that Turkey offers a relatively quick route to living and working in the United States. New York-based law firm, Davies & Associates (D&A) is experiencing a surge in demand for Turkish citizenship from its Vietnamese clients looking to make the ultimate move to America.Những nhà đầu tư Việt Nam đang biết được rằng Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ cung cấp một lộ trình ngắn và đơn giản để sinh sống và làm việc tại Hoa Kỳ. Davies & Associates (D & A) - Công ty luật có trụ sở tại New York có kinh nghiệm lâu năm và đang hỗ trợ số lượng lớn khách hàng có nhu cầu sở hữu quốc tịch Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ như một cách hiệu quả để các nhà đầu tư Việt Nam cũng như các quốc gia khác có cơ hội định cư tại Hoa Kỳ.Traditionally, D&A’s Vietnamese clients have moved to the United States under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. This required a $500,000 investment and was one of the fastest routes to a Green Card. Interest in EB-5 has always been strong in Vietnam, and since May 2018, demand has outpaced supply, which is limited to 700 visas per country per year.EB-5 applicants from Vietnam now face a waiting list of around seven years. And since November, the minimum investment required for an EB-5 “Green Card” visa has risen to $900,000.Increased costs and longer waiting times have forced wealthy Vietnamese to look to the E-2 Visa instead. The E-2 Visa allows a person to move to the United States to own and operate a business. The spouse of the main applicant is able to apply for separate work authorization.The problem is that Vietnamese citizens are not eligible for the E-2 Visa, which is only available to citizens of a select number of countries.Enter Turkey. Turkey is an E-2 eligible country offering a quick and cost-effective route to citizenship. By first becoming a Turkish citizen, a Vietnamese family opens up the possibility of moving to the United States on an E-2 Visa within a year. Turkey is not the only option–both Grenada and Montenegro offer similar programs–but Turkey is the most popular with Vietnamese investors.Turkish citizenship can be obtained within 6 months in exchange for a $250,000USD investment in Real Estate or $500,000USD deposits in a Turkish bank held for three years. It is then possible to apply for an E-2 Visa.“Running a business in the USA on an E-2 Visa is the next best thing to having a Green Card,” said Mark Davies, Global Chairman of Davies & Associates, who is on an extended visit to Vietnam to meet clients. “If the underlying business becomes large enough it is possible to transition to a Green Card through the EB-5 program.”“Davies & Associates has experienced a rapid increase in the number of enquiries from Vietnamese investors interested in using an E-2 Visa to set up a business in the United States - nail salons are especially popular," Davies continued. "Davies & Associates has now established an office in Ho Chi Minh City and appointed Vietnamese staff to cope with the upsurge in demand,"In addition to its new offices in the prestigious Britexco Tower in Ho Chi Minh City, Davies & Associates also has a team located in Istanbul to help with obtaining Turkish Citizenship and a large E-2 visa team spread across the United States. Điều này đòi hỏi một khoản đầu tư 500.000 USD và đây là một trong những con đường nhanh nhất để được cấp Thẻ xanh định cư tại Hoa Kỳ. EB-5 luôn dành được sự quan tâm và chú trọng mạnh mẽ ở Việt Nam. Tuy nhiên, kể từ tháng 5 năm 2018, nhu cầu này đã vượt mức với số lượng hồ sơ tăng đáng kể, sau đó đã bị giới hạn chỉ cấp 700 thị thực cho mỗi quốc gia mỗi năm.Các ứng viên EB-5 từ Việt Nam hiện phải đối mặt với một danh sách đợi khoảng 7 năm. Và kể từ tháng 11, khoản đầu tư tối thiểu yêu cầu cho thị thực EB-5 Thẻ xanh đã tăng đáng kể lên con số 900.000 USDChi phí gia tăng và thời gian chờ đợi lâu hơn đã khiến nhà đầu tư Việt Nam tìm đến thị thực E-2 như một phương pháp thay thế thay thế. Thị thực E-2 cho phép một người chuyển đến Hoa Kỳ để sở hữu và điều hành một doanh nghiệp. Vợ/chồng của ứng viên có thể nộp hồ sơ xin việc một cách hợp pháp.Davies & Associates, LLC (“D&A”) is a New York-headquartered law firm specializing in investment visas and citizenship by investment. D&A has locations around the world including an office in the Britexco Tower in Ho Chi Minh City. D&A has expertise in E-2, L-1 & EB-5 visas and Grenada and Turkish citizenship by Investment. D&A also has tax and corporate teams helping clients adjust to new rules in the United States or other chosen destination worldwide.



