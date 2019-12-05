Luanda hosts AU Peace Council meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - The Angolan capital city, Luanda, hosts this Thursday the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC), focused on effective peace in the continent. ,

Angola, that is chairing the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, is in the forefront of the search for political stability in Africa, stressed the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, in the conference that served to prepare the ministerial meeting.

The cases that cause the greatest concern to Angolan diplomacy and the PSC of the AU are related to the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the tension in the Great Lakes region, involving Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

There are also conflicts in Southern Sudan and The Central African Republic, for example, for which Angola is directly engaged in the search for solutions, said Manuel Augusto.

The PSC meeting is part of the strategy of peace consolidation and sustainable development promotion.

Roughly 80 personalities are to attend the opening session of the gathering, among them 15 Foreign Affairs ministers from African countries that are part of the AU Peace and Security Council.

The agenda of the meeting includes an address from the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui.

Comprising 15 Member States from the five African Union regions, the Peace and Security Council is the body responsible for ensuring peace and security on the continent, in close connection with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

