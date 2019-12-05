PRS party suggests more resources for municipalities

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - The president of the Social Renewal Party (PRS), Benedito Daniel, suggested the need for urgent availability of more financial resources for the country's municipalities and communes located in areas of difficult access, aimed to change the adverse social situation they are facing.,

Talking last Wednesday in the opening ceremony of the 4th Ordinary Meeting of the party’s Political Council, Benedito Daniel emphasized that with that, the party founded on 18 November 1990, intends to keep the commitment to always be on the population's side.

The leader of the PRS stressed that a bet on federalism – which is one of the party’s banners – represents the best choice of governance style.

As regards the ordinary meeting, Benedito Daniel affirmed that it is an opportunity to make an assessment of the actions carried out by the party and raise the members’ commitment level.

During the one-day session, the “social renovators” analyzed the party’s internal organization, the ongoing preparation process of the local elections, as well as the country’s political, economic and social situation.

