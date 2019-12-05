Colloquium on MPLA's trajectory

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 5 - Members of the governing MPLA party in Angola started Wednesday a three-day conference to discuss the history of this political organisation.,

National and foreign experts are also attending this 2nd International Colloquium, running until Friday.

The event is being attended by the former Cabo Verde president Pedro Pires, Vice President of Namibia Nangolo Mbumba, the former Portuguese prime-minister and former chairperson of the EU Commission Durão Barroso, among other personalities.

In addition to the MPLA history, the participants will also reflect on the challenges of the African parties on the current scenario.

The participants are also discussing the construction and consolidation process of the Angolan democratic institutions, the installation of the peace and national reconciliation process, the process of consolidating democracy and dramatic moments of the war in Angola.

The conference is also intended to provide more information to the young generation, researchers and searchers interested to know about the issues of the construction and evolution of the Angolan state, under the MPLA party.

The forum is meant to launch a debate that results in new perspectives and interests, and to continue the process of investigation and dissemination of the historical path of the ruling MPLA party in Angola since November 11, 1975, so that the generations come to know how tough was the achievement of freedom.

