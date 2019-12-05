Cloud Object Storage 2019 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2025
Cloud Object Storage Market 2019-2025
Description: -
Cloud object storage is a format for storing unstructured data in the cloud. The architecture stores and manages data as objects compared to block storage, which handles data as blocks, and logical volumes and file storage which store data in hierarchical files.
Scope of the Report:
In 2018, the global Cloud Object Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Object Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Object Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
IBM
Dell
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Hitachi Data Systems
Caringo Inc.
Datadirect Networks
International Data Corporation
Netapp, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Google
Elastifile
OSNEXUS
Iron Mountain
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Private Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Social Media Platforms
IT and Telecommunication
BFSI
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Object Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Object Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
