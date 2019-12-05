Rubber Gloves Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

The Global Rubber Gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2014 and 2022.

The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing health threats and increasing hygiene awareness and healthcare regulations are driving the market growth. Foreign exchange risks, rising raw material costs and pricing competition are hampering the market growth. The challenges of the market are to strengthen Dollar and reduce crude oil prices, industry consolidation and combined expansion plans of rubber gloves companies.

The U.S. represents the largest market for gloves, though Asian markets are the fastest growing. Consumption of rubber gloves to increase in Asia, particularly in India, Pakistan and China as healthcare awareness becomes crucial, while growth in other regions like United States and Europe would continue to boost exports as well. The industry is currently entering a technology transformation and most of the plants are highly automated and are less labor intensive. However, electricity, gas and water still remain the main challenges for the industry aside from the dip in the average selling price of both natural and synthetic rubber (SR) gloves.

Rubber Gloves market is segmented by type. Depending on the various types, market is segmented into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Rubber Gloves market, by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Malaysia is the world's largest supplier of rubber gloves, almost two-third of global market share. The US and Europe are the largest importers. China, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, and the United States are considered the largest potential markets in the upcoming years. Significant mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures are the industry trends that are playing a major role for the market growth.

The key players in the Rubber Gloves market include

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation

CLEANWRAP Co. LtdFrank

Healthcare Co. Ltd

AYA Union Co. Ltd

Jinjiang Jiaxing Groups Co. Ltd

PKJ Group Houseware

Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd.



