Savvy Investor Awards – PGIM wins “Best Investment Paper 2019”

Savvy Investor Awards Trophies 2019

Savvy Investor announces the results of the Savvy Investor Awards 2019

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savvy Investor www.savvyinvestor.net has announced the winners of the annual “Savvy Investor Awards”, designed to recognise the best pensions and investment white papers of 2019.The Award for “Best Investment Paper 2019” was given to PGIM for their report, “The Future Means Business: Investment Implications of Transformative New Corporate Models”.This 40-page study examines the evolution of corporate business models and explores how investors should respond to the radical changes taking place. The authors identify three new business models they believe are transformational, referred to as “weightless firms”, “superstar firms” and “purposeful firms”.Click to access the paper and to see the full list of 2019 award winners and commended papers Savvy Investor is the world’s leading resource hub for institutional investors. Each year the site curates more than 8,000 white papers, providing a unique platform from which to host the Awards.Savvy Investor Awards - 2019 WinnersBest Asset Allocation Paper 20195-year Expected Returns 2020-2024: Escaping the Hall of Mirrors (Robeco)Best Factor Investing Paper 2019Value vs. Growth: The New Bubble (QMA)Best Fixed Income Paper 2019Fixed Income: Capturing the Opportunity of Constraints (PGIM Fixed Income)Best Pensions Paper 2019 (North America)U.S. DB dilemma: How do investment decisions affect stock returns? (Wellington Management)Best Pensions Paper 2019 (UK and Europe)Patient Capital and Illiquid Investment: A Guide for UK Pension Funds (PLSA)Best Strategy & Economics Paper 2019JP Morgan Quarterly Guide to the MarketsBest ESG Paper 20192019 ESG Trends to Watch (MSCI)Best ETFs Paper 2019ETFs in Insurance General Accounts (S&P Dow Jones Indices)Best Megatrends Paper 2019Future-Proofing Your Asset Allocation in the Age of Mega Trends (BNY Mellon/CREATE-Research)Best Quant Paper 2019Factor Momentum Everywhere (AQR Capital Management)Best Emerging Markets Paper 2019China Icebergs: Forces That Could Reshape the World (Economist Intelligence Unit / PineBridge)Best Investment Industry Paper 2019Investment Professional of the Future (CFA Institute)Best Real Assets Paper 2019Upcoming Urbanites: Urbanization drives major economic shifts (Nuveen)Best Alternatives Paper 2019Global Private Equity Report 2019 (Bain & Company)Management commentaryAndrew Perrins, CEO of Savvy Investor said, “Since our launch in 2015 we have curated more than 30,000 white papers, every one of which has been rated, categorised and tagged by our Content Team. This means that institutional investors can instantly access a list of the top papers on any given investment topic, with the best papers at the top of the list. Our 43,000 members are highly engaged; every month more than 30,000 white papers are downloaded from the site.”Further informationFor more information about the Awards, or to discover how to partner with Savvy Investor in 2020, please contact:



