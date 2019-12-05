Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Alcohol Beverage Packaging deals in the packaging that is required for beverages containing alcohol. Different packaging containers are used for different alcoholic beverages depending on the quantity and the characteristics of the drink.

Packaging started gaining more prominence when it came to light that the packaging of a product could significantly impact a consumer in the buying decision. As a result, manufacturers started investing in the packaging of their alcoholic beverages for better branding and for attracting customers.

On the global front, the alcoholic beverage packing industry is estimated to grow at a rate of 5.06% CAGR and reach a valuation of USD 37 billion. This growth is a result of the rise in the demand for craft beer and the popularity of shim drinks. Further, the rising awareness in the controlled consumption of alcoholic beverages may also boost the demand for it. Manufacturers are coming up with creative and innovating packaging such as whiskey pouches, ceramic glass bottles, bag-in-box, and bag-in-tube, which not only adds convenience but also makes it easy to open and/or store.

However, the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is expected to introduce a shift in the market trends in the industry

Segmentation

Depending on the packaging material, the global alcoholic beverage packaging market can be classified into Glass, Plastic, or Other. Additionally, it can also be segmented on the basis of the application of the packaging material, which could be the packaging of fermented drinks, preparation of wine, distilled spirits, or others.

Regional Analysis

The region-wise segmentation of the global alcoholic beverage packaging material industry is as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

China is the largest consumer of alcoholic drinks. Consequently, it is also a booming market for the packaging industry.

Industry News

Diageo PLC recently announced that it will no longer make use of plastic packaging for its beer brand, Guinness. This announcement comes in light of the rising concern regarding plastic usage and its lasting impact on the environment. The company has vouched to minimize its plastic waste. Additionally, it is also investing nearly 16 million Euros to introduce a 100% recyclable and biodegradable cardboard as its substitution.

