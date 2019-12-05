Global Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Epithelial ovarian cancer is referred as development of malignant cells in the tissue which covers the ovaries. Epithelial ovarian cancer is prevalent among females with a close relationship such as a diagnosed mom, daughter or sister. The risk of developing the disease is greater in cases where females have two or more blood families with ovarian cancer. The hereditary information is conveyed through carriage genes obtained from parents from one generation to another. Inherited ovarian cancer has been estimated to be roughly 5%-10% higher in comparison with other ovarian cancers.

In 2018 ovarian cancer approximately accounted for 14,000 deaths in the U.S. The surface layer in the ovary starts with epithelial ovarian cancer. The Cancer Research UK has estimated that 90% of ovary cancers diagnosed are of this type. Cancer Research UK reports that two-thirds of the epithelial diagnoses of ovarian cancer are serious epithelial cancer each year, whereas 10% of the diagnosed epithelial form of ovarian cancer is undifferentiated.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges

• High unmet needs and increasing need of R&D

Generic symptoms of the disease include bloating, unusual menstruation, vaginal bleeding, indigestion, and exhaustion, etc. No certain symptoms are making it increasingly hard to diagnose the disease soon. The prognosis of diseases continues poor as most patients at the advanced stage are diagnosed. In order to create efficient therapy alternatives, comprehensive study is therefore essential to understand disease biology, so that resistance is overcome and toxicity minimized. A further development of biomarkers could enhance identification of maintenance-requiring patients. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as increased government initiatives and increased financing for studies into ovarian cancer. For example, the OCRA (Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance), a non-profit organization, focuses on research and development of ovarian cancer. It sponsors a number of study programs on the diagnosis and therapy of this condition.

• Increasing Prevalence Epithelial ovarian cancer

The National Cancer Institute reports that 22,240 new instances of ovarian cancer have been diagnosed in the United States, and 14,030 fatalities have been caused by the disease. The epithelial ovarian cancer market is driven by this elevated incidence and mortality rate. The market for epithelial ovarian cancer to this anticipated to fuel the market owing to increase in incidents of ovarian cancer, upsurge in research and drug development, favorable reimbursement in advanced and developing countries, growth of healthcare infrastructure and to enhancement in awareness for the disease will drive the market.

Key Segments

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Market by Type

• Stage I

• Stage II

• Stage III

• Stage IV

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Market by Diagnosis Type

• Imaging

• Blood Test

• Biopsy

• Others

Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Market by End-users

• Hospital Laboratories

• Cancer Diagnostic Centres

• Research Institutes

• Others

Major players are focused progressively on strategic projects, such as product launches and growth, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and co-development agreements, which make the market extremely competitive. The main players on the ovarian cancer epithelial market are Glycotope GmbH, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, Prima BioMed, Ltd., Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., Bayer AG, Pharmacyclics, Inc., ImmunoGen, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH among others .

