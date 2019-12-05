Marine Cylinder Oil Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Cylinder oils are substances that are organic and are intended to maintain the proper function of engines. This is accomplished by reducing the friction between two surfaces that are in contact and also reduces the heat generated by them. Marine cylinder oil refers to oil that is intended to perform the same function on board ships for both low-speed and medium-speed marine engines. They transmit different forces and also either heat or cool the surfaces according to the requirement.

The alkalinity of the marine cylinder oil is important as it controls the acidic corrosion of the engine. Additives are added to the oil to control the rate of oxidation. The load-carrying capacity of the oil is dependant on the viscosity of the oil. The internal parts of marine engines are subjected to high loads thereby increasing the load-carrying capacity of the oil. A good thermal conductivity is necessary as the parts may wear down due to thermal stresses and destroy the engine.

The report published on the global marine cylinder oil market identifies the industry data and the different trends that will help drive the revenue growth of different companies, as well as profitability leading competitors, are identified and presented. A strategic analysis of the overall marine cylinder industry is carried out that identifies different key factors that influence the market. Important industry trends that affect the market are identified and presented in the report along with the profiles of leading companies.

Market Segmentation

The global marine cylinder oil market is divided into different market segments according to the grade of oil that is sold and the different application types that they are used for. Based on the product segmentation the different types of marine cylinder oil available are high-BN(70-100BN) and low-BN(15-60BN). The applications that they are used for can include deep-sea applications and both inland and coastal applications. The market growth rate and the market share occupied by the different product segments and the applications that they are used for is presented from the base year 2014 to the year 2019 and is forecast from the year 2019 to the year 2024.

Regional Overview

The report published on the global marine cylinder oil market forecasts the market size for the year 2019 to the year 2024 concerning the different regions around the world. These regions include the United States of America, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia. At the regional level, the breakdown data based on the sales revenue and the growth in the different regions from the year 2014 to the year 2019 are included in the report. The sales channels that are used, distributors, customers and the various research findings along with the conclusions that are resulted are given in the report.

Industry News

Shell has recently released a new cylinder oil that is suitable for all engine types and offers excellent cleanliness. It is designed for use in mainly low-speed, two-stroke engines that run on diesel. These engines burn low-sulphur and distillate fuel and are expected to be used in sulphur emission control areas.

