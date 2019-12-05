High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Description

Titanium powder mainly has three types, which include high purity titanium powder (CPTP) and alloyed titanium powder (ATP). And each type has application industries relatively. With growth of powder metallurgy, the downstream application industries will need more titanium powder. So, titanium powder has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for titanium powder are titanium sponge, H2, titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of titanium powder. The production cost of titanium powder is also an important factor which could impact the price of titanium powder.

Titanium powder is the result of processing this metal in a variety of ways to produce a fine metal powder. A silvery metal, titanium is highly valued for its great strength and unmatched corrosion resistance. It is widely used in aerospace industry, automobile industry, petrochemical industry etc.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cristal

Puris

ADMA Products

Reading Alloys

OSAKA Titanium

Toho Titanium

Metalysis

Praxair S.T. Tech

ATI

MTCO

TLS Technik

Global Titanium

GfE

AP&C

Segmentation by product type:

99.9~99.95%

>99.95%

Segment by Application

Aerospace Industry

Automobile Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Others

Latest industry updates

We will conclude our professional market survey report for the global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) market with any and all latest news pertaining to this market sector. If there have been any company acquisitions or mergers, we will discuss this. We will also discuss any product innovations or updates which may have taken place, spurring growth for the global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP)

1.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 THP-1

1.2.3 THP-2

1.2.4 THP-3

1.2.5 THP-4

1.2.6 THP-5

1.3 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace Industry

1.3.3 Automobile Industry

1.3.4 Petrochemical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Market Size

1.5.1 Global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production (2014-2025)

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Business

7.1 OSAKA Titanium

7.1.1 OSAKA Titanium High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 OSAKA Titanium High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Toho Titanium

7.2.1 Toho Titanium High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Toho Titanium High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Metalysis

7.3.1 Metalysis High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Metalysis High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Praxair S.T. Tech

7.4.1 Praxair S.T. Tech High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Praxair S.T. Tech High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ATI

7.5.1 ATI High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ATI High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cristal

7.6.1 Cristal High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cristal High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Puris

7.7.1 Puris High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Puris High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ADMA Products

7.8.1 ADMA Products High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ADMA Products High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Reading Alloys

7.9.1 Reading Alloys High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Reading Alloys High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MTCO

7.10.1 MTCO High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MTCO High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 TLS Technik

7.12 Global Titanium

7.13 GfE

7.14 AP&C

