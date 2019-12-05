Tax Expert to Speak at Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference

Austin Power, a tax expert, will present the various tax programs available to real estate investors and developers interested in the Appalachian Basin.

The Appalachian Basin offers investment opportunities relative to many of today’s federal and state tax programs and it’s important to understand the tax-related issues.” — Austin Power, principal at Novogradac

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Directories announces that Austin Power, principal at Novogradac, will be a speaker at the Inaugural Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference Dec. 11 and 12 at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, W.Va.

Power is a principal in the Dover, Ohio, office of Novogradac where he specializes in new markets tax credits (NMTCs), historic tax credits (HTCs) and opportunity zone transactions. The Ohio River Valley is critical to the development of the petrochemical industry in the Appalachian Basin, as evidenced by the construction of the Shell Polymer plant in Monaca, Beaver County, Pa., and the proposed PTTGC cracker plant in Belmont County, Ohio.

"The Appalachian Basin offers investment opportunities relative to many of today’s federal and state tax programs and it’s important to understand the tax-related issues,” said Power. He will share Novogradac data and insights into investing in the region at the Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference.

The Inaugural Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference is sponsored by Ohio River Corridor LLC and NAI Ohio River Corridor (NAI ORC), respectively, the region’s leading commercial and industrial site selection and real estate consultation group in the Ohio River Valley. “We are pleased to be the sponsor of this inaugural event,” said Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, and principal of NAI Ohio River Corridor, local affiliate for NAI Global and subsidiary of Ohio River Corridor LLC.

The conference speakers will include Adam Bruns, managing editor, Site Selection Magazine; Charles Zelek, Senior Economist, Department of Energy Fossil Fuels and Mark Locker, Maritime and Freight Project Manager with ODOT.

The conference will introduce business and real estate opportunities throughout the Appalachian Basin to investors and developers domestically and globally.

About Shale Directories, LLC

Shale Directories (www.shaledirectories.com) is the leading online directory in the Appalachian Basin and conference producer including Utica Midstream, Upstream PA 2019, Midstream PA 2019, and the Appalachian Storage Hub Conference.

About NAI Ohio River Corridor

NAI Ohio River Corridor a full-service commercial real estate specialist in Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia (Utica and Marcellus Shale). As an NAI Global affiliate, we provide access to the single largest, most powerful network of commercial real estate firms with 6,000+ brokers in 375+ offices across 55 countries. To find out more, please visit www.NAIOhioRiverCorridor.com or www.OhioRiverCorridor.com.

Contacts

Joseph Barone, President

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

330-418-9287

bryce@OhioRiverCorridor.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.