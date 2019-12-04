THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side) H.Res. 741 – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.Res. 326 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives regarding United States efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a negotiated two-state solution (Rep. Lowenthal – Foreign Affairs) and H.R. 4 – Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019 (Rep. Sewell – Judiciary) Complete Consideration of H.R. 2534 – Insider Trading Prohibition Act (Rep. Himes – Financial Services) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: McHenry Amendment Huizenga Amendment



