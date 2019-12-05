Planet Zuda LLC, Launches New Innovative Subscription Services for SEO and Cyber Security

CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Security specialist Ryan Satterfield and Founder of Planet Zuda LLC, has launched a special product just in time for the holidays. This season you can make purchases and promote your business worry free with the help of Planet Zuda’s SEO and Security subscriptions. Planet Zuda recently started providing SEO and cyber security services in a monthly subscription. This an innovative new way to be able to keep track of your websites security and SEO rather then hiring somebody when you have a problem which is what people have had to do in the past. This is the first subscription service of its kind to be offered by Planet Zuda LLC,.The service is provided two separate subscriptions, one for Search Engine Optimization, which is a service where SEO specialists will routinely check and make sure that your page is coming up when it is being searched by making sure that search engines understand the purpose of your website as well as checking home page and navigation links to make sure that your page pops up in search results.The Security Subscription is a service where security specialists will routinely check your page and do a quick review to search for malware and test your site to make sure that it is secure. A more detailed explanation of what the subscription includes is available at planetzuda.comServices like this typically cost around $120- 150 an hour for targeted services, but with a service such as this one, the goal is to be alerted that something is wrong and be able to fix it beforehand. Planet Zuda security specialists have launched this subscription to help consumers by identifying issues and preventing security breaches before they happen. This subscription service is designed to help consumers before they experience a major decline in sales due to poor usage of SEO or have major security hack and information breach.In order to allow consumers to try this new product and enjoy its benefits during the holiday season Planet Zuda is offering a special introductory price of 99 cents for the first month for all subscriptions purchased in the month of December. After that the subscription will return back to its regular price of 9.99 a month for each subscription.



