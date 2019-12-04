Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Denny Heck

“I want to thank my good friend Rep. Denny Heck for his hard work on behalf of the people of Washington State and the United States in the House for the past six years. I commend him for his long career in public service, which began more than four decades ago and included serving as Majority Leader of the Washington State House of Representatives and as Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Washington, Booth Gardner. Those of us who have served with Denny in Congress know that he is a steadfast and principled legislator, a fierce defender of justice and opportunity, and a tireless advocate for transparency and accountability in government.

“Denny has played a key role in our efforts to defend and reauthorize the Export-Import Bank, which is critical to helping sustain thousands of manufacturing jobs in Washington and across the country. As a Member of the Intelligence Committee, he has worked diligently to protect our national security and global interests and to ensure that the men and women of our intelligence services have the resources needed to carry out their missions safely and effectively. He also contributed greatly to the process of reforming the system of oversight for foreign investment in American businesses to safeguard key technologies and our national defense. Denny was also a major figure in the recruitment of talented candidates to run for Congress and help Democrats recapture the House Majority last year.

“All who have served with Denny will miss having him in the House, and I join in wishing him and Paula and their family all the best in the years ahead.”