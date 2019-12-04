State Senator Simcha Felder Visits Shema Kolainu

Ezra Friedlander, Dr. Joshua Weinstein, State Senator Felder Dr. Joshua Weinstein, State Senator Felder Dr. Joshua Weinstein, Ezra Friedlander, State Senator Felder

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices (SKHOV) hosted State Senator Simcha Felder, representative of the 17th District of the New York State Senate.State Senator Felder, who has been a long time advocate for the special needs community in general and Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices in particular, paid a visit to SKHOV for a formal tour of the school while he learnt about the wonderful programs currently offered. The meeting began with a tour of the school where he had the opportunity to meet and chat with students, as well as to observe the Multi-sensory room - called the Snoezelen Room.The meeting continued with discussions regarding SKHOV’s current initiative the Raise the Roof Campaign – an initiative to increase the size of the current Brooklyn-based school, by adding two additional floors and a state-of-the-art rooftop playground. With proper funding SKHOV will have the opportunity to double its current registration, servicing more families in need!Today’s meeting concluded with determination from all sides to work towards completion of the Raise the Roof Campaign, and to bring further funding to the school in order to vastly increase the amount of children and families who can access services at SKHOV.“We hope it will work out; it will be our opportunity to invest in all the great things you’re doing here. That’s our goal,” remarked State Senator Felder.Dr. Weinstein praised State Senator Felder as a "champion of all children and families with special needs," and thanked him sincerely for his visit.-----------Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.To learn more:



