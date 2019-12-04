Auction Executive, Art Broker & Technology Entrepreneur Jared Green Named Sr VP of Strategic Accounts at LiveAuctioneers

Jared Green, LiveAuctioneers' newly appointed Sr Vice President of Strategic Accounts. LiveAuctioneers image LiveAuctioneers' online-bidding platform connects buyers of art, antiques, vintage collectibles and jewelry with more than 5,000 auction houses and fine galleries worldwide.

A respected 20-year auction-industry executive, Green will focus on supporting growth strategies of LiveAuctioneers’ prestige auction houses worldwide

Jared brings with him twenty-plus years of strategy and business-development experience, which he earned while performing with distinction at the highest echelons of the art and auction sector.” — Phil Michaelson, CEO LiveAuctioneers

NEW YORK, N.Y., USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phil Michaelson, CEO of LiveAuctioneers , has announced the appointment of seasoned auction executive Jared Green to the position of senior vice president of strategic accounts. In his new role, Green will use his unique insights and vast industry-specific expertise to help LiveAuctioneers deliver superior selling experiences and a heightened level of exposure to its 5,000+ auction-house partners worldwide.“We are proud to welcome Jared to the LiveAuctioneers team,” Michaelson said. “He brings with him twenty-plus years of strategy and business-development experience, which he earned while performing with distinction at the highest echelons of the art and auction sector.”For eight years, Jared Green was an executive team member with Heritage Auctions and served as vice president of strategy & development. During his tenure there, he ran six of the $1B-per-annum company’s core auction businesses and established its Corporate Collections arm. In the latter role, Green was a highly effective negotiator who secured consignments from the corporate art and artifacts collections of The American Red Cross and many Fortune 500 companies and other global brands, including TimeWarner/AOL, 7-Eleven, Playboy, PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito-Lay.Green left Heritage to serve as mentor and startup investor to TechStars' incubator companies. As an active angel investor, Green focused on TechStars and YCombinator graduates, and as an entrepreneur, he built BudStraps, a successful fitness/audio accessory company that has sold more than 20,000 units, using seed money raised through a Kickstarter campaign. On behalf of several consumer brands, he has brokered retail alliances with powerhouse businesses like AT&T and Apple.For the past two years, Green has summoned his considerable expertise as a dealer and collector of American illustration art to serve as executive director of The Illustrated Gallery Collection. The $60M gallery collection consists of illustration masterworks by Maxfield Parrish, Norman Rockwell and J.C. Leyendecker.Prior to entering the auction industry, Green was a business strategy analyst for both Capgemini and Ernst & Young. He is a North Carolina native who graduated from Duke University with honors, and Emory University, where he earned an MBA in Strategy & Entrepreneurship.“I’m spoiled to be joining another brilliantly run, organically grown technology company that successfully empowers auctioneers in so many diverse auction categories,” Green said. “I’m comfortable knowing that my reputation is protected by an award-winning client support methodology. LiveAuctioneers doesn’t just jump in. Their senior leadership analyzes data, then develops a solution they can execute with precision. Under Phil Michaelson’s leadership, creative ideas aimed at growth are informed by tremendous data and supported by the industry’s most stable and highly trafficked website, with more than 3.5 million monthly visitors. The LiveAuctioneers platform demonstrably increases hammer prices and sell-through rates. I’m focused on providing ongoing guidance to top auction houses so they can fully realize these benefits.”Michaelson said the move to recruit Green “reflects LiveAuctioneers’ commitment to helping both regional and global auction-house clients use technology in smarter ways. In recent years, LiveAuctioneers has been first to market with innovations like automated clerking, simplified online payments, custom websites, free consignment solicitations for upcoming auctions, and more. We’re excited to have Jared help auctioneers adopt solutions that grow hammer prices and reduce the complexity of running an auction.”About LiveAuctioneers:Founded in 2002, LiveAuctioneers digitally connects an audience of millions with the live-bidding action at more than 5,000 premier auction houses and galleries in 69 countries, providing an expertly curated, globally trusted marketplace of exceptional items. LiveAuctioneers is the world’s preferred live online-auction source for fine and decorative art, antiques, jewelry and vintage collectibles. A pioneer in mobile-bidding technology, LiveAuctioneers opened new horizons for bidders in 2009 with its development of both an industry-leading app for iOS (Apple) devices and the first live-auction bidding app for Android.



