Soccer in the City Documentary Released on Amazon Prime Video in US and UK

Soccer in the City examines America’s history and complicated relationship with the world’s most popular sport

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundbreaking Film Features World Class Football Talent; Examines America’s Relationship With the Sport; and Showcases Inspirational YouthSoccer in the City features international superstars, including Claudio Reyna, Brandi Chastain, Briana Scurry, Riyad Mahrez, Mark McKenzie, Bill Hamid, Justin Haak and Joanna Lohman. Professional teams highlighted include Arsenal, New York City Football Club, D.C. United, the Philadelphia Union and more. Soccer in the City was filmed in Washington D.C., New York City, Paris, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and California. The film is powered by a soundtrack featuring Judah & the Lion, Liam Gallagher, Devon Gilfillian, Jukebox the Ghost, Flo Rida and other all-star artists.Soccer in the City is now available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. at http://bit.ly/SoccerInTheCity and in the UK at http://bit.ly/SITCUK Soccer in the City examines America’s history and complicated relationship with the world’s most popular sport. The film focuses on how soccer can provide city kids with easy access to teams, and how increased participation by urban youth could deepen America’s talent pool. The film also examines how countries like France find talent in more urban areas, which they attribute to their success in rebuilding the team and winning the 2018 World Cup. Soccer in the City also introduces inspiring and unsung heroes: coaches, volunteers and others dedicated to providing opportunities for kids regardless of socio-economic background.Soccer in the City is produced by Washington D.C. based The Content Farm , which was recognized with the 2019 Mayor’s Arts Award for Excellence in Media Arts. After an exclusive run on Amazon Prime, the film will be available on additional networks and platforms worldwide throughout 2020, including PBS, Tubi, Peacock and on airlines.“I hope this film can help shine a light on inspirational kids who are using soccer as a catapult to achieve great things, as well as some of the dedicated people, organizations and teams that are breaking down barriers and making it easier for urban kids to be a part of a team,” said Executive Producer and Director Michael Holstein. Added ESPN’s Gab Marcotti, the movie’s narrator, “I am so proud to have been a part of this stunning film. I hope folks who matter watch, listen, learn, and then effect change.”To learn more about Soccer in the City, follow the movie on all social media platforms at @SITCMovie. To see a sizzle reel of the documentary, read the article in Goal.com, or visit the link here. Information about live screening events in Paris, New York, Philadelphia and other cities is forthcoming. Please contact Molly Flores at 202.499.4152 (mflores@linksp.com) for talent and crew interview availability.



