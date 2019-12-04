You wouldn’t guess it, but the male orgasm is more complex than you think

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What really happens during the male orgasm as explained by Dr. David Samadi of RoboticOncologyLikely you consider yourself experienced enough to know what happens during orgasm, but just how sure are you? Do you know and understand the intricacies and complexities of this fascinating process a man can never get enough of? Read on to find out.“You wouldn’t guess it, but the male orgasm is more complex than you think,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “It’s sort of like a symphony making beautiful music. When each instrument is playing their part it sounds fantastic. In regards to the male orgasm, it requires several organs, hormones, blood vessels, and nerves working simultaneously together. Once the series of steps begins, it crescendos into strong muscle contractions propelling the ejaculation of semen and the most amazing feeling of your penis taking over your brain.”Pulling back the curtain of the male orgasm“The fuel for the fire beginning this amazing process is the hormone testosterone,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Testosterone is produced by the testicles and is the main factor driving sexual desire. In order to have an orgasm, sexual desire or libido is necessary for starting the process that leads to the male climax. Men lacking sexual desire, clinically have low testosterone resulting in his body not responding to sexual stimuli and therefore, not being able to have an orgasm.”Besides producing testosterone, the testicles also make millions of sperm every day. When a man is stimulated for sexual activity, the sperm are mixed with seminal fluid – a whitish liquid produced by the seminal vesicles and the prostate gland – to form semen. As a result of stimulation, the semen, which contains up to 500 million sperm, is moved through the urethra and out the penis during orgasm.Steps to ejaculationSeveral steps are involved in achieving the male orgasm:ArousalIt all begins with something that excites a man’s sexual interest. “Men are visual creatures, easily sexually stimulated by how a woman looks or acts in his presence,” stated Dr. Samadi.Men also can be aroused by smell, taste, and touch. Once sexual interest is turned on, the brain sends a signal down the spinal cord to the sex organs, causing an erection. This signal leads to the penis becoming erect as blood fills the spongy tissue inside its shaft. The blood is carried by arteries that have expanded to allow blood to flow in at 50 times its normal speed – which is why a man can get an erection within seconds. To prevent the blood from draining from the penis and to keep the erection firm, veins in the penis that normally drain blood out, squeeze shut trapping the blood inside. The scrotum gets involved also by pulling toward the body while muscle tension increases throughout his body.PlateauDuring this phase, preparation is being made for orgasm. As this preparation intensifies, muscle tension increases while involuntary body movements, especially in the pelvis, take over. The heart will be beating rapidly at about 150 and 175 beats per minute while a clear, pre-ejaculatory fluid begins to flow from the urethra. This fluid will help change the pH balance of the urethra, to improve survival of sperm as it makes its journey exiting the penis.OrgasmThere are two phases to a male orgasm – emission and ejaculation. During emission, a man will reach “the point of no return” of no going back – ejaculation will happen. Semen is deposited near the top of the urethra ready for ejaculation. Ejaculation occurs in a series of rapid-fire contractions of the penile muscles and around the base of the anus. Involuntary pelvic thrusting usually occurs while a nerve, causing the muscle contractions, send messages to a man’s brain of the immense pleasure this sensation brings. The male orgasm usually can last from 30 seconds to 2 minutes.Resolution and refraction“After climax, most men feel very relaxed and very sleepy which women should not take offense to,” exclaimed Dr. Samadi. “A man’s penis also will lose about half of its erection immediately afterwards and will go back to normal within a few minutes.”During this phase, muscle tension subsides and most men will feel very relaxed or drowsy. The refractory or recovery phase is the time in which a man cannot achieve another erection for awhile. Depending on a man’s age, will determine how long this period lasts. Young men may be able to achieve another erection within 15 minutes after orgasm while elderly men may have to wait up to 10 or 20 hours before they can have sex again. The average refractory period is about 30 minutes.“Any man experiencing difficulties in achieving or maintaining an erection enabling them to have an orgasm should contact their doctor,” advised Dr. Samadi. “A thorough medical exam and history is a good start for finding out the reason why. Once the root of the problem is discovered, there are therapies that can address and usually solve the issue.”David B. Samadi, MD, Urologic Oncology Expert and Robotic Surgeon located at 485 Madison Avenue on the 21st floor, New York, NY – 212-365-5000.Follow Dr. Samadi at www.samadimd.com www.prostatecancer911.com , and www.roboticoncology.com



